Wake up to another round of winter!

01-23-2020

(KMIZ) — A weak area of warm air advection continues to drop snow across mid-Missouri Wednesday night. Snow is expected to slow down by sunrise Thursday evening, dropping 1-2″ of snow areawide. Most snow will stick to grassy/elevated surfaces.

Main highways and side streets and snow covered and slick.

A strong area of low pressure will dive out of the central plains throughout the day Thursday, pairing up with the storm we saw Wednesday night. These two systems will combine and stall out on top of mid-Missouri, bringing the threat for moderate to heavy snow Friday morning.

TIMING

AM Thursday

(Some Impacts Expected)

Around 1/2″ inch of snow has already fallen as of 11 pm at our station in Columbia, with 1-2″ north of I-70 and less than half an inch south of HWY 50. Snow is expected to continue for the next several hours before slowing down as the morning commute starts. Snow has fallen heavily enough to stick treated and non-treated roads.

Build in extra time to clear off your vehicle and extra time to get to your destination in a safe-manner this morning.