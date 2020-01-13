Snow and rain storm could have been a lot worse

01-13-2020

A few districts are running snow routes today (mon), as road crews continue to clean up that mess of precipitation we got at the end of last week. Columbia Regional Airport had a record two-plus inches of rain fall Friday during thunderstorms. That led to flooding that still has a couple roads closed today (mon). Saturday we had a little ice, about two inches of snow in Jefferson City and an inch-and-a-half of snow in Columbia. Mid-Missouri’s Troop F of the Highway Patrol worked dozens of crashes Saturday. Three people got hurt but no one died.