Waffle House shooter gets prison time

01-14-2020

A man tied to a killing at a Columbia Waffle House will spend decades in prison. The Daily Tribune reports Matthew McMillan got a 30-year prison sentence yesterday (mon). He is not the guy who shot and killed Anthony Warren at the restaurant on Vandiver on New Year’s Day of 2018. Court documents say McMillan pulled a gun during a fight. A security guard showed up to stop the fight, but shot and killed Warren even though Warren was apparently not involved. A jury convicted McMillan of second degree murder last November.