Snow, ice and freezing rain in your Friday forecast

We’ve got winter weather advisories and flood watches all over mid-Missouri today (fri). Melissa Byrd with the National Weather Service says it looks like we’ll have mostly snow at first, mixing with sleet by late morning. We’ll make the move to freezing rain by this (fri) afternoon. Byrd says we’re actually going to warm up tonight (fri), and the precip will change to normal rain. MoDot and local crews are doing what they can on the roads. Most school districts have canceled classes, including Lincoln U.