01-22-2020

(MissouriNet) — Here we go again .. look for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, rain —along with snow throughout the day and into Friday. This is a slow-moving front with a variety of precipitation over the next three days . The transition from rain to ice may happen without warning, and cause problems immediately- with even a little bit of ice. It means no treatment will work in those cases until after the rain ices over.