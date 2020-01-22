Eyesore at High and Madison will be torn down

01-22-2020

The price for tearing down a collapsing Jefferson City building won’t come cheap. The Council okays spending as much as $300,000 to bring down the building at High and Madison after the corner structure partly collapsed in the summer of 2018. The buildings’ owners have been fighting in court ever since. The council only approved tearing down 200 East High, not the building next door at 202 East High. Both owners are now cooperating with the city.