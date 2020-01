01-30-2020

Two people have been arrested and charged after they allegedly started a fire in a Salvation Army thrift store in Jefferson City. emergency personnel responded to the business this week and saw two people in the area that matched the description of the suspects. Guinn Burke and William Musgrove were arrested and admitted to being in the building at the time of the fire. Luckily no one was hurt in the fire and it was quickly extinguished.