01-15-2020

A Mexico Missouri woman dies in a crash on Highway 54 in Callaway County. The patrol says Nicki Nation’s car crashed into the back of a truck yesterday (tue) afternoon on the highway near Auxvasse (uh-VAWZ). She was 39 years old. The man in the truck was not hurt.

Another driver dies after hitting a dump truck near Iberia. Troopers say 45 – year old Thomas Ciaveralla was killed in the crash on Highway 42 near Route BB. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.