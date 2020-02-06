Chiefs faithful raise the Lombardi Trophy high!

02-06-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. If head coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they’ll be back for an encore next year. Fans lined the 2-mile parade route on Wednesday to thank their football heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970. Hours before the parade, police stopped a car driven by an apparently impaired driver who drove through a barricade and along the parade route. The driver and another person were arrested.