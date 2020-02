02-04-2020

(MissouriNet) — Southeast Missouri native and prominent talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has announced that he is starting treatment for lung cancer.

The 69-year-old Limbaugh was born in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau, and made the announcement on his radio program on KWOS Monday. He says he’s been diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease. Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in 2012. He told listeners he will be off the air on days that he is undergoing treatment.