02-03-2020

One person is dead, one person is badly hurt, and one person is in jail after a shooting in central Columbia. Police say 34-year-old Tershawn Kitchen was shot early yesterday (sun) morning on North Fifth Street near Walnut. He died at a local trauma center. A woman has life-threatening injuries. Officers quickly arrested Curtis Lewis. He’s now charged with voluntary manslaughter, assault, and armed criminal action.