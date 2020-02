This storm could blanket Mid Mo with as much as 7 – inches of snow

02-05-2020

It looks like road conditions will get bad in a hurry in mid-Missouri. National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Spriggs says we could see snow falling at an inch per hour starting at about 9 this (wed) morning.

The winter storm warning continues until early tomorrow (thur) morning. Mid-Missouri is looking at four-to-seven inches of snow. Virtually all schools have cancelled class today. Jefferson City and the Lake could see the highest snow totals.