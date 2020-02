02-05-2020

MoDot is reporting the westbound I- 70 Missouri River bridge at Rocheport is closed because of several accidents. It will take some time to clear. If you’re on the interstate you might want to find an alternate route.

Road crews in and around Jefferson City are staying on top of the worst of the snow and keeping roads in passable shape. There’s still more snow in tonight’s forecast so your Thursday morning commute could be a challenge as well.