US sees more Corona cases — Testing to ramp up

02-29-2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – Preparation for the coronavirus spreading around the world is speeding up. Federal health officials want to get virus testing up and running in every state. And the Trump administration may invoke a 70-year-old law to guarantee a range of needed supplies. Two days after the White House shifted gears from Trump’s initial assurances of minimal fallout to a mobilization under Vice President Mike Pence, the administration’s messaging still isn’t completely seamless. The count of U.S. cases grew, with two more passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship testing positive and health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state confirming three patients had been infected by unknown means.