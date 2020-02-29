The hunt is on for a wanted man in Columbia

02-29-2020

Columbia police are searching for a wanted man after an officer-involved shooting last week. The incident took place near Nebo Cemetery Road and Highway UU. Police said a car chase began between them and Keith Brodie. Spike strips were laid down so Brodie turned his vehicle around to face the officers. One officer fired at Brodie, who ran into the woods with another passenger. Police said there was no evidence of injury.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.