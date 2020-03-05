Columbia man will spend time in prison in terror case

03-05-2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 28-year-old Missouri man who admitted plotting a terrorist attack in Kansas City has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison. Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in September to providing material support or resources to terrorists. Hester, of Columbia, was charged in February 2017 with helping to plan an attack on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City. Prosecutors said he thought he was working ISIS terrorists but his contacts were actually undercover federal agents. Hester provided materials such as nails and duct tape that he believed would be used to create bombs.