03-05-2020

KMIZ — A judge ruled this week that the Jefferson City School District illegally fired an administrator who transferred work files to her personal computer.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said in a ruling signed Tuesday that JC Schools should not have fired instructional technology coordinator Tammy Ferry last July.

Beetem ordered the district to reinstate Ferry to her position as instructional technology coordinator and give her back pay. The district must also pay court expenses.