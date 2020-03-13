Corona worries tie up legislative business

03-13-2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Concerns about the coronavirus are starting to disrupt legislative business in state capitols across the country. Several chambers have canceled sessions for next week, including those in Delaware, Illinois and Missouri. Officials at other state capitols are urging the public to stay away while they work. The Maryland General Assembly is asking people to submit comments electronically on legislation instead of showing up in person to testify at committee hearings. In Washington state, hardest hit by the virus, lawmakers were rushing to finish work on a budget containing funding for a coronavirus response before their session ends.