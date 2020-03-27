Governor calls out the Missouri National Guard

03-27-2020

Governor Parson has called in the Missouri National Guard to help with COVID-19 response.

He signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to begin mobilizing to support state and local agencies. Missouri Adjutant General Levon Cumpton says the Guard is training its personnel in special health and safety practices, on top of their usual training in those areas. He also says the Guard has flexibility to deploy its resources across the state where they are most needed.

The Governor’s order lasts until May 15th. Read the text of the order here (PDF).