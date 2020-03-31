Missouri could see peak of cases by mid – April

03-31-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson says he thinks April will be a telltale month for the coronavirus. During a Capitol press briefing today, Parson says some estimates show Missouri could peak mid-April in its case count of people testing positive for COVID-19.

(as said) “I think we’re still 60, 90 days away of getting through this virus and that’s kind of a best case scenario,” says Parson. “But I do look somewhere between the middle of April. I think we’re going to be able to get some new information, new statistics, I hope so to be able to do that and hope we start turning the corner. But the reality of it is, I think we’ve got to all realize that this is going to be a long-term and I don’t want to give false hope to anybody.”

The latest state data released today shows at least 1031 people have tested positive in Missouri for the coronavirus – up from 903 positive cases confirmed yesterday. Thirteen coronavirus related deaths have been reported.