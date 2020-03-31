Thousands of insurance claims after the weekend hail

03-31-2020

(MissouriNet) — A major insurance company says more than 31-hundred insurance claims have already been processed in Missouri, from this weekend’s hail storm and severe weather.

State Farm Insurance says the heaviest damage is reported in mid-Missouri’s Cole County, in the Jefferson City area. Other areas impacted by damage include eastern Missouri’s Warren, Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties. The state Department of Insurance is requesting that Missourians who have insurance questions or concerns to call the department’s Insurance Consumer Hotline.