Two men sentenced to prison in Columbia killing

03-04-2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Two more people have pleaded guilty in a Columbia death. Thirty-year-old Elijah Lenue Fiore, of St. Louis, and 28-year-old Anthony William Neill, of Columbia, both pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the August 2018 death of Randall King III. They were each sentenced to 10 years in prison. Investigators say the killing occurred during a methamphetamine deal that went wrong. The man accused of fatally shooting King, 30-year-old Richard Leroy Nole Jr., of Columbia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Four other suspects have trial dates pending.