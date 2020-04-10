Drug bust in Wardsville

04-10-2020

(Cole Sheriff) — On April 10, 2020, at approximately 07:00 am, the Cole County Sheriff’s SWAT and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force, served a narcotics based search warrant at 6626 Route B in Wardsville. As a result of the search warrant, four people were arrested. Two were charged for distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and the last one for possession of drug paraphernalia. Approximately 168 grams, or a 1/3 of pound, of methamphetamine was seized during this search warrant.