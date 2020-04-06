Jefferson City dentist is Cole County victim

04-06-2020

(KMIZ) — Cole County reported its first death due to the coronavirus Friday afternoon. ABC 17 News confirmed Dr. Steven Huber, an orthodontist in Jefferson City, died from COVID-19.

According to an obituary posted by Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, Huber, 64 died at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 3.

Huber was a practicing orthodontist at Huber Orthodontics in Jefferson City.

The obituary stated that private services will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will hold a public celebration of life service at a later date.