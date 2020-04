Jefferson City orthodontist is first coronavirus victim in Cole County

04-05-2020

New details have emerged about the first coronavirus death in Cole County.

ABC 17 News reports that Dr. Steven Huber, an orthodontist in Jefferson City, died from COVID-19.

The 64 year-old man died at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday.

This comes after Cole County reported 31 cases of the virus on Saturday afternoon.

Currently, 18 cases are active and 12 people have recovered.