Missouri has paid out a half- billion dollars in unemployment claims

04-30-2020

(MissouriNet) — Of the roughly 400,000 Missourians who have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus began impacting the state’s economy, the state says well over 76 percent have been sent a payment. During today’s press conference, State Department of Labor Director Anna Hui says the agency is working to process claims as quickly as possible.

Hui says for pandemic unemployment benefits, there is no downtime. She says those claims processed last week and deemed eligible were paid out last week.