04-30-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri House Republicans are warning that the state’s growing Medicaid budget is impacting higher education and other departments. During Wednesday’s budget debate, Excelsior Springs GOP State Representative Doug Richey tells House colleagues that Medicaid is unsustainable:

Medicaid is currently about one-third of Missouri’s approximately 30-billion dollar operating budget. House Democrats predict that Missourians will approve Medicaid expansion in November.