A small increase in COVID – 19 cases statewide

05-13-2020

Statewide coronavirus positives increased by fewer than 100 for the second straight day. The 88 new cases yesterday (tue) do push Missouri’s total just over ten thousand. The state says more reporting delays caused a large increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths. State officials reported 34 more. Total deaths in Missouri are up to 524. Most cases and deaths are in the Saint Louis area. No new coronavirus positives reported in Boone, Cole, or Callaway counties yesterday (tue). They have eight active cases combined. Local hotspot Saline (suh-LEEN) County added nine new positives yesterday (tue). 56 are active. South of there, Pettis County confirmed its first COVID-19 death this week. There are 45 active cases.