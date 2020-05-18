Cole reports NO active cases

05-18-2020

The week-long streak without new coronavirus cases ends in Boone County. Officials confirmed four positives yesterday (sun). That makes eight total active cases. Cole County has no active cases anymore to start the week. Callaway has one. Moniteau County is down to three active cases, after reporting its first COVID-19 death on Friday. Hard-hit Saline County has 55 active cases, and two deaths. The state added 114 virus cases yesterday (sun). Five more deaths from COVID-19 too, for a total of 594. Most of those are from the Saint Louis area, which slowly starts re-opening some businesses today (mon).