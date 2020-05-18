This week’s execution may be stayed

05-18-2020

(MissouriNet) — A federal judge has issued a stay of execution in the case of a convicted southwest Missouri killer, who was scheduled to be executed tomorrow (Tuesday) night in Bonne Terre.

64-year-old Walter Barton was convicted of first degree murder for the 1991 killing of 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. She managed a mobile home park in the small town of Ozark, which is south of Springfield. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes issued the stay on Friday, saying he needs more time to review claims from Barton’s attorneys. Judge Wimes has given Barton a 30-day reprieve, in his seven-page order. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is appealing the stay. Unless the Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court lifts the stay, Barton will not be executed tomorrow.