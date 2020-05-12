COVID-19 numbers – May 12th 2020

05-12-2020

No new coronavirus positives reported in Boone, Cole, or Callaway counties yesterday (mon). They each have just a handful of active cases. Local hotspot Saline County is down to 55 active cases. It was a light day for new virus cases statewide too. The 74 reported positives yesterday (mon) is the lowest number statewide since mid-March. The four confirmed deaths from COVID-19 is also low. That puts Missouri at 488 total. Health director Randall Williams says 600 doses of the COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir arrives in the state today (tue), for people with severe complications. The Highway Patrol re-started in-person driver’s tests in mid-Missouri yesterday (mon).