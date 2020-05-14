Felony charges filed in Cole County ‘nuisance’ case

05-14-2020

A Cole County landlord is facing felony charges after deputies are again called out to a Westview Heights home. Officers went to the home on Westport Drive Sunday morning after a report people fighting in the street using boards as weapons. Several suspects drove off. Deputies made two drug paraphernalia arrests at the home. The Sheriff says they’ve been called to that address at least 20 times for drug offenses and an overdose death. The owner was arrested for keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.