05-14-2020

State numbers show another 136 Missourians tested positive for coronavirus in the last day. Another 18 deaths from COVID-19 were reported yesterday (wed), 542 total. Most cases and deaths are in the Saint Louis area. No new coronavirus positives reported again in Boone, Cole, or Callaway counties yesterday (wed). They have eight active cases combined. Local hotspot Saline (suh-LEEN) County added two new positives yesterday (wed). 51 are active.