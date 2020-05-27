Governor is not happy with Lake partiers

05-27-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson says some poor decisions were made by pool partyers over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks but many other Missourians made responsible decisions. Pictures and videos showed crowded pool parties at the popular party destination – drawing national news attention for lack of social distancing.

(as said) “I think it’s important when social distancing is not follow it is potentially dangerous for everyone, especially our most at-risk individuals. A lot of those people down at the Lake – they’re going to go down there, people have been shut up for a long time and wanting to get out. But the problem is everybody is going back home,” he says.

Parson says future testing of local business employees could happen but he’s not going to send state troopers or National Guard soldiers in to enforce social distancing guidelines.