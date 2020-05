05-13-2020

The Jefferson City woman rescued from a house fire is still in critical condition. Firefighters pulled an unresponsive woman out of a burning Jefferson City house this week. Investigators say the fire started last (mon) night on Dunford Street. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. The injured woman is in the hospital at last check. No word yet on what caused the fire. They think it started in the living room.