JCPD hunt for shooter

05-01-2020

(KMIZ) — The Jefferson City Police Department said a man suffered a gunshot wound at an area apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Officers said Thursday morning no arrests have been made and the shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

According to a release from police department spokesman Lt. David Williams, officers received multiple reports of shots fired at the Heritage Apartments on Monroe.

The release said officers arrived at the apartment complex just after 10 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.

Police said the shooting happened outside near a vehicle and the victim was able to get inside. Officers say the shooting victim provided a direction of travel for the shooter, but police weren’t able to find the person.

According to the release, the man was taken to a Jefferson City hospital first and then later taken to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.