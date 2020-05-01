State Health Lab weighs in on other disease testing

05-01-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri health officials have been diverting more resources to COVID-19 testing across the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ (DHSS) latest report highlights the health battle the department is facing on multiple fronts, from the deadly coronavirus pandemic to both flu and pneumonia. DHSS says the Missouri State Public Health Lab has temporarily suspended routine flu testing, to divert resources to COVID-19 testing. This has been a deadly flu season in Missouri, and there have been 112,965 lab-positive influenza cases in the state this season. There have been 78 flu-associated deaths in Missouri, so far this season. DHSS says there have been 1,541 pneumonia and flu deaths in Missouri together this season, with pneumonia being the largest killer, by far.