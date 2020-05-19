UPDATE *** Suspects ARRESTED in attack on Fulton PD officer

05-19-2020

UPDATE —

Authorities have arrested two suspects, after a car hits a Fulton Police officer. Investigators say the officer got in a chase with the suspect’s car near Highway 54 and Route F yesterday (mon) evening. That stolen car stopped in a rural area northwest of town. When officers got out of their car, the suspect took off again, hitting one officer. Those officers shot at the suspect’s car, but the suspect got away. The suspected male driver, and female passenger, were arrested on Route F. We don’t have their names yet. The officer who was hit is in good condition at last check.

