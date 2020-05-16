UPDATE *** JCMO fire victim dies

05-16-2020

The Jefferson City Fire Department has received notice that the occupant has died as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident on Monday, May 11, 2020. The Department would like to express its sympathies and condolences to the victim’s family. No name will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

Firefighters pulled an unresponsive woman out of a burning Jefferson City house this week. Investigators say the fire started last (mon) night on Dunford Street. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. No word yet on what caused the fire. They think it started in the living room.