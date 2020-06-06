Charges filed after Cole County standoff

06-06-2020

(KMIZ) — Prosecutors charged a man after a standoff with Cole County deputies on Tuesday night.

John Terhune is charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with the incident.

Deputies responded to a home on Westport Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said.

According to court documents, each time deputies knocked on the door and announced their presence, Terhune would present himself with a handgun. Documents also said deputies learned earlier that day Terhune threatened to burn the home down.

Deputies tried to make contact with Terhune for several hours, but he allegedly refused to communicate and started barricading doors.