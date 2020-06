06-05-2020

Missouri’s health director said yesterday (thur) state epidemiologists made the call when classifying Boone County’s second COVID-19 death this week. County officials said the patient was hospitalized, but not due to the disease. Boone confirmed seven new virus cases yesterday (thur). 36 are active. Hard-hit Audrain County added seven more positives yesterday (thur). No new positives in Cole or Callaway counties. The state added three more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (thur), for a total of 789.