Cut jobs, pay cuts at Lincoln – U

06-25-2020

KMIZ — Lincoln University will cut 41 positions and employee pay will be reduced 2.5 percent in the coming fiscal year to make up for COVID-19-related losses.

The LU Board of Curators approved the budget for fiscal 2021 on Monday.

The position cuts include 17 jobs that are currently filled and another 24 that are vacant.

Lincoln expects to save about $3 million in wages and another approximately $1 million in benefits with the cuts compared to the fiscal 2020 budget, according to figures provided by the university. The pay cut will begin July 1 with the university’s fiscal year, spokeswoman Misty Young said.

Lincoln, like other public universities nationwide, is bracing for continued loss of revenue in both payments from students and from the state. The budget passed Monday assume state funding will be more than $4 million under what Lincoln requested in the current budget year.