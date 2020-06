06-25-2020

A big Boone County bump in coronavirus cases. Officials confirmed another 15 positives yesterday (wed). Cole County confirmed two more cases. Nothing new in former mid-Missouri hotspots like Audrain and Saline counties. The state added 291 cases yesterday (wed). That’s below the records set lately, but still above average. Nine more Missourians have died from COVID-19, for a total of 975.