Quiet night in JCMO .. peaceful protests in Columbia

No major incidents involving protests overnight.
Columbia police are still looking for two drivers that allegedly hit people with their cars during the George Floyd protests Monday night.
Authorities say a 21-year old woman and a 25-year old woman were hit by the cars as protesters blocked traffic at the Broadway and Providence intersection. Both incidents happened around 8 p.m., about 30 minutes apart. One of the victims was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The names of the drivers are still unknown. Police say one was described as a white man with blonde and brown hair.