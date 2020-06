06-09-2020

Troopers find two women that went missing along a local river. Authorities say the two women were on a float trip Sunday on the Lamine River in Cooper County. After going missing for several hours, troopers found them late that night and air-lifted them to safety.

This case is NOT related to the one involving Mengqi Ji, the Columbia woman who has been missing since last October. Investigators claim her husband killed her, then dumped her body in the same river.