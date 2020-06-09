What do the Coronavirus numbers say today?

06-09-2020

Local coronavirus hotspot Saline County confirmed its third COVID-19 death yesterday (mon). The county has the most deaths and total cases in mid-Missouri. Boone County added three more coronavirus cases yesterday (mon). Active cases dropped to 40. Fewer active cases in Audrain County, too. There are 38 active after two new positives confirmed. Cole and Callaway counties have gone more than a week without a new positive. The state confirmed another 10 deaths from COVID-19 yesterday (mon). That brings Missouri’s total deaths to 819.