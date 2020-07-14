Another Mid-Missouri COVID-19 death

07-14-2020

A third person has died from COVID-19 in Boone County. Officials say the patient was in his or her 40’s. Boone reported nine more coronavirus cases yesterday (mon), much smaller than the record set this weekend. Cole County only reported two new cases yesterday (mon) after setting its record Sunday. Saline County added 18 new positives over the weekend. Audrain added 10 and Moniteau added three. Nothing new for several days in Callaway County. The state dropped well below its record daily numbers from last week, but still added 447 positives yesterday (mon). 14 more Missourians have died from COVID-19. Governor Parson signed a bill yesterday (mon) requiring COVID-19 tests for Missouri patients to be free, when the test is recommended by a doctor.