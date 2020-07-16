Listen to KWOS Live
Corona cases jump again

07-16-2020


We’ve seen the two largest jumps in statewide coronavirus cases in the last two days. Cole County added 11 more positives. Missouri confirmed 888 new cases yesterday (wed), about 50 shy of Tuesday’s record. Another patient in Saline County has died from COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the sixth death in the county yesterday (wed), the most in mid-Missouri. Boone County reported 26 more cases yesterday (wed), and leads mid-Missouri with 800 total. Audrain County added six and Moniteau added two.

 

