Lawmakers will be back for a special session in just weeks

07-16-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on July 27 for a special session aimed at addressing violent crime. Governor Mike Parson made the announcement at the Missouri Capitol, joined by law enforcement officers from across the state. The governor notes there have been 130 homicides in St. Louis this year, and 101 in Kansas City. Parson says innocent children are being shot and killed too often:

Witness protection will be a key component of the special session, along the residency requirement for St. Louis Police officers. St. Louis and Kansas City Police Chiefs John Hayden and Richard Smith joined the governor for the announcement.