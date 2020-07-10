Coronavirus cases keep increasing

For the second time in three days, Missouri breaks its single-day coronavirus case record. Another 795 positives were confirmed yesterday (thur). Five more Missourians have died from COVID-19. Cole County reported its highest daily increase ever, 13 new cases yesterday (thur). Boone County added 42 new cases yesterday (thur). That’s the second highest daily total yet, behind only Wednesday’s record. One more in Callaway County yesterday (thur). MU Health Care is adding a second drive-thru testing site to meet demand, starting Monday at Mizzou North on the Business Loop in Columbia.